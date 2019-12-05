Pakistan approaches Twitter on suspended accounts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approached Twitter against the suspension of accounts originating from Pakistan without any warning to the users and on unsubstantiated grounds.

While talking to The News, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson Khurram Mehran, said the regulator has received 396 complaints, which were taken up with the micro-blogging site.

However, he said, Twitter has restored only 66 accounts while 330 still remain suspended.

The PTA in a statement on Wednesday, had asked the users to report their complaints with the authority at ‘[email protected]’ so that the issue can be raised with Twitter officials.

It termed the actions of US-based company against set principles of freedom of speech.

Several Pakistani journalists and other users are believed to be the victim of Twitter policy of suspending accounts.

Hasan Zaidi, a noted journalist, said: “I had been locked out of my account again over a frivolous troll farm complaint. This time I refused to delete the tweet to get access back and decided to contest on principle.”

This is not the first time that Twitter has suspended Pakistani users. In September, the PTA took up the issue when it acted on Indian requests and blocked many users tweeting in favour of Kashmiri people.