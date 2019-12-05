PM Imran to inaugurate ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign today as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s digitisation programme aimed at introducing the latest technologies for public welfare.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Islamabad.

According to details, the Digital Pakistan campaign was to be executed by the Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT). The MoIT was tasked with digitising all correspondence between government offices.

The IT ministry had been told to complete the task within three months.

In September, senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had announced that the government had engaged a senior former Google executive to help revamp its payment system and set into motion the digitisation initiative from PMO.

He said that the government had persuaded the Google executive, who was in Singapore, to lead the project from Pakistan, after a lot of effort and headhunting.

“She is leaving Google. In fact, she has left it and she is moving to Pakistan and will lead the digitisation initiative from PMO,” Tareen had said.