Dua Mangi’s family not satisfied with police probe

KARACHI:The family of Dua Mangi, who was kidnapped from Karachi's posh area has expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigations in the case so far, saying they feel like they are operating in the dark.

Dua was kidnapped from Karachi’s DHA area on Saturday night by armed persons from near a restaurant at Bukhari Commercial in Phase VI.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan on Thursday, Dua's uncle Aijaz Mangi said, “We are standing in a blind alley and the family is very worried about her safety.”

Linking the incident with the kidnapping of another girl, Bismah from DHA's Khayaban-e-Sehar area, six months ago, Aijaz said had her perpetrators been arrested, this would not have happened.

He added the family were not satisfied with the progress made by the law enforcement agencies in this regard.

A day earlier, kidnappers claiming to be holding Dua hostage demanded a hefty ransom of $0.25 million (Rs38.8 million) for her release.

Police sources said the ransom demand was made through WhatsApp from Dua’s parents. They have contacted the family thrice in the last three days and insisted on payment of $0.25 million when they last contacted the girl’s parents.