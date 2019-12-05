Meesha records statement with FIA in Ali Zafar defamation case

LAHORE: Pakistani singer, model, and actress Meesha Shafi recorded her statement at the Federal Invesigation Agency (FIA) office on Wednesday.

Shafi arrived at the FIA's office with her team of lawyers and recorded her statement with the cyber-crime wing.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar had filed a complaint against Shafi with the FIA, accusing her of defaming him on social media.

FIA officials said they would act in accordance with the law on Zafar's complaint. After recording her statement, Shafi expressed hope that she would get justice.

In April 2018, Meesha publicly accused Zafar of physically harassing her on multiple occasions. Zafar denied the allegations, filing a Rs1 billion defamation suit against Meesha last year.