Wed Dec 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 4, 2019

US embassy announces new visa delivery service

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy  in Pakistan on Wednesday announced a new optional visa delivery policy according to which Pakistanis can get their visa and passport delivered at their doorstep anywhere in the country. 

According to a tweet from the official account of the US embassy in Islamabad, the service is optional and comes with a delivery fee.

"Good news! We are now offering OPTIONAL home delivery service for your U.S. #visa! For a cash-on-deliver fee of PKR 700, we will send your passport & visa to any Pakistani address. To utilize this new service, select the “premium delivery” option during the application process," tweeted the US Embassy in Islamabad.


