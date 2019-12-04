President Alvi approves Justice Gulzar's appointment as new CJP

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification after receiving the approval from the president. Justice Gulzar will assume charge on December 21 after Justice Asif Saeed Khosa retires.

Justice Gulzar will retire on February 1, 2022. He was born in 1957 in Karachi and after studying law, started his practice at Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986. He became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1988 and later became a judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1992.

Justice Gulzar has been serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since November 16, 2011. He has been a part of the benches that have decided various high-profile cases.

Justice Gulzar was also part of the bench which disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.