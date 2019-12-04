Human bones recovered near a hospital in Karachi

KARACHI: Human bones were recovered on Wednesday from Karachi's famous Annu Bhai Park in the city's Nazimabad area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Saleem Rao told the media, human bones were recovered during an excavation near Annu Bhai Park located in Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

According to the cop, the initial probe suggests that the bones were medical wastage and had been buried many years ago.

“Human bones are separated from bodies during surgeries and operations from different parts of sugar patients,” SSP Rao added.

Police said the caretaker informed them about the bones.

SSP Rao further said no human skeleton had been found, but they did recover human bones of different sizes from different parts of the park wrapped in rolls of clothes.

Separately, Nusrat Fahim, the hospital administrator of a private hospital near the site, when approached, said they did not bury bones like this.

“We do not cut off body parts daily, it only happens sometimes,” he said. “We do not collect limbs. The cut-off limbs are given to the family of the patients, who bury them.”

“If nobody collects them, the hospital staff buries them in a graveyard,” he added.