Minister Ali Zaidi says he has no role in DG FIA's removal

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has clarified that contrary to reports circulating on social media, he did not complain to anyone about former Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon.



Bashir Memon resigned from his post on Monday in protest against his ceremonial removal from the office just days before his retirement on December 17.

In an audio statement issued on his social media channel, the minister stated that "it is our duty to try and improve things", adding that when he reached Karachi airport from Dubai, thousands of passengers were waiting at the FIA counters for clearance.

"Only five out of 50 immigration counters were functional at the time. When they exclusively opened a counter for me, I objected and asked them to also facilitate other passengers and upon further inquiry I was told that the shift has ended."

"People present there also complained to me regarding the delay, he said."

The minister further said that "we are here to serve people and as minister it is my duty to correct the wrong, if there is any."

Regarding the CCTV video that has gone viral, Zaidi said it is to be probed how the FIA video has been leaked to media.

He also stated that he himself made a video of what was happening there and sent it to cabinet members that "we need to look into this."