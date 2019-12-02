close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 2, 2019

Army Chief expresses grief over death of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 02, 2019

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief over the passing of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Monday.

According to the DG ISPR, the army chief said: “May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven, Amen. Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued.”

The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud passed away today at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

Muhammad Khan, who was suffering from cancer, was admitted in CMH for the last six to seven months. Khan was fighting a court battle over bringing the killers of his son to justice.

Naqeeb was falsely killed in Karachi by SSP Rao Anwar and his team. Afterwards, the father of Naqeeb had led a movement for a trial of Anwar and his team. 

