Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan brought back as Punjab info minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday reappointed Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan as the provincial information minister.

According to the notification, Chohan will head the information department along with his current portfolio of Colonies Department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Rule 3(5) of the Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011, Chief Minister is pleased to assign the portfolio of 'Information Department' to Mr Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, MPA, PP-17 Rawalpindi, Provincial Minister, Punjab in addition to the portfolio of ‘Colonies Department’”, the notification read.

The portfolio was previously held by minister for industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, who resigned from the post citing engagements in his constituency and not been able to do justice with dual responsibility.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chohan had to resign as the information minister in March over his anti-Hindu remarks.

The PTI lawmaker had come under severe criticism after a video of him making the controversial remarks had gone viral on social media.