close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 2, 2019

13 Pakistanis killed in Jordan fire

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 02, 2019

Thirteen Pakistani expatriates were killed in a house fire in western Jordan, according to Turkish state news agency.

Quoting civil defense authority, the Anadolu Agency reported that the blaze broke out at dawn on Monday in a house inhabited by two Pakistani families in the town of Karameh before firefighters managed to bring it under control.

Three other Pakistanis were injured in the fire, cause of which remains unknown.

Latest News

More From Pakistan