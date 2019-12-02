13 Pakistanis killed in Jordan fire

Thirteen Pakistani expatriates were killed in a house fire in western Jordan, according to Turkish state news agency.

Quoting civil defense authority, the Anadolu Agency reported that the blaze broke out at dawn on Monday in a house inhabited by two Pakistani families in the town of Karameh before firefighters managed to bring it under control.

Three other Pakistanis were injured in the fire, cause of which remains unknown.