Women judges to be appointed soon to Supreme Court: CJP

LAHORE: You will soon see female judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to a conference of women in Lahore, on Sunday.

Addressing the conference, the chief justice spoke about how justice did not have any gender.

"I heard a judge named Ayesha Malik being referred to as Mrs Ayesha Malik. I thought whether justice has any wives. No, she is an honourable judge and that alone should suffice," he said as the audience clapped.

The chief justice said that with time, the differences between men and women will disappear. Justice Khosa said that the top court was working to encourage women to join the judiciary.

He said that the Supreme Court was working to provide women with safety and security.

The chief justice said that it was necessary to include women in the top judiciary. He said that softness was needed in certain cases, such as those where women require bail.

The chief justice applauded female judges for working in male-dominated fields.