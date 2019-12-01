PTI suspends Hamid Khan's party membership

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday suspended senior lawyer Hamid Khan's party membership after sending him a show-cause notice.

According to details, the show-cause notice was sent to Hamid on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the PTI's chairman. The notice was issued to Hamid by the PTI's Central Secretary General Aamir Kiani.



Hamid has been charged with issuing statements in the media through which false allegations were made against the PTI. The notice also claims that the allegations made against Hamid tarnished the reputation of the party.



In a recent interview to a private TV channel, Hamid had criticised some members of the party by saying that they had remained close to the establishment and after becoming members of the PTI, had steered it away from its basic objectives.

