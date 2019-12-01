‘Pervez Musharraf is our benefactor,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry said former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf was the nation’s benefactor.



“Pervez Musharraf has rid us of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in 1999 that’s why, he is our benefactor,” said the federal minister, addressing a ceremony in Jhelum.

Responding to a question about the PML-N chief’s return to Pakistan, the minister was of the view, “Even Nawaz Sharif’s family has no hope of his homecoming.”

“When Pervez Musharraf was in power, a lot of people used to stand queuing up to light his cigar,” he pointed out.

Chaudhry said all the political parties are unanimous on extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, hoping the relevant legislation would be completed in the next parliamentary session.

On November 19, an Islamabad special court reserved the order in high treason case against the former president to be announced on November 28. Musharraf and the federal interior ministry filed an application against the reservation of the verdict.

The Lahore High Court had declared the petition of the former president as maintainable on Tuesday while overruling the LHC registrar’s objections. Musharraf in his petition said that the Special Court has reserved judgment in the case on November 19 without hearing his stance.

He also questioned formation of the Special Court, saying that the then prime minister alone granted approval for the constitution of the Special Court and the cabinet’s sanction was not sought.

A three-judge IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah had set aside the November 19 order of the Special Court and instructed it to hear all sides before deciding the case.