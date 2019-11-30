PM Imran asks bureaucrats to work on merit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the bureaucrats to work on merit and serve the masses.

The prime minister who is on a day-long visit to Lahore was chairing a meeting of provincial bureaucracy and senior police officers.



Speaking about the improvement in the economy, the prime minister stressed that a capable bureaucracy has an important role for economic development of the country.



“The appointments in bureaucracy and other posts have been made on merit,” PM Imran said. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government has freed officers from any political interference.”

The premier further said there was a need to improve governance and law and order in Punjab. “We have to change the old mind set in Naya Pakistan as the old system can no longer work.”

He added that efforts should be expedited to bring improvement in the lives of poor people.

The prime minister said the police department enjoys legal authority but this power should only be used to serve the masses and bring improvement in the lives of the people.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Punjab chief secretary and inspector general of Punjab police.

The prime minister is on a day long visit to Lahore to review progress on developmental and welfare projects being completed in the province.

The prime minister will also preside over a meeting on smog conditions in Lahore.

He will also attend a signing ceremony of service level agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority and major private commercial banks for rapid agriculture loans.