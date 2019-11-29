Experts urge Pakistanis and Kashmiris to continue struggle, remember Rumi's message

ISLAMABAD: Eminent scholar and Rector of International Islamic University, Islamabad Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has urged the besieged people of Indian-occupied Kashmir as well as Pakistani nation to remain steadfast and never give up their struggle for independence of Kashmir, saying days are not far when India would have to bow before the steadfastness and determination of people of held Kashmir.

“Never give up hope and continue your struggle is the message of Maulana Rumi, who is revered among people of both East and the West for his wisdom. For the last four months, people of occupied Kashmir are besieged and facing oppression but if they continue the struggle for independence and right of self-determination, the days are not far when India will be compelled to leave the valley," Prof. Yasinzai said while speaking at the launching ceremony of a thematic calendar on poetry and wisdom of Maulana Rumi here at a local hotel on Friday.

The thematic calendar, titled Danish-e-Rumi or The Endless Wisdom of Maulana Rumi has been prepared by Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum, and it was unveiled at a graceful ceremony which was attended by a large number of poets, writers, physicians and art lovers.

Prof. Masoom Yasinzai said although Maulana Rumi was a man of peace and love but he was also an advocate for human dignity and he advised oppressed people of the world to continue their struggle until they are liberated from the clutches of slavery and dominance of others.

“And here the message of Rumi for India is that it must do justice with people of Kashmir and treat them humanely. The message for people of Pakistan is not to show desperation and continue supporting and struggling for the help of their Kashmiri brethren”, he said and added that Pakistanis were the most talented nation who could do wonders in the world.

He maintained that there are 56 million youngsters, who are equipped with most power communication tool of social media and urged the Pakistani youth to use this medium to approach people of the world and start lobbying for the people of Kashmir and other oppressed nations of the world.

“Pakistani youth with their talent and wisdom can expose India without getting violent. They need to tell the world that they are from a peaceful nation that loves and preaches peace but never give up its struggle for its rights and never compromises on its dignity”, he added.

Eminent Persian scholar and writer Arif Noshahi spoke about Maulana Rumi’s life and his powerful message that has inspired millions in the world, saying there is an immense need to learn Persian language to better understand Maulana Rumi, Shaikh Saadi, Hafiz Sherazi and several other great thinkers and philosophers who wrote poetry and prose in the Persian language which was once official language in South Asia.

“As most of people don’t know Persian language and some of them don’t even have command on Urdu language in Pakistan, they try to understand Persian scholars and philosophers through English translations of their work but that these translations convey the original and complete message. In order to under our shared ancestral treasure, we would have to learn both Urdu and Persian language”, Dr. Arif Noshahi said.

He maintained that Pakistanis could easily learn and understand Persian language within 6-8 months and added that technology especially mobile-phone apps could help understanding and learning Persian language.

Highlighting the literary importance of letters of Maulana Rumi, and added that Maulana Rumi emphasized on upholding family values, rights of women and children, dignity of work, and most importantly, human relations irrespective of religion or race and lauded the Jahan-e-Masiha for launching the calendar based on Maulana’s philosophy.

Syed Jamshaid Ahmed, one of the office-bearers of the Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum, said they were preparing thematic calendars for the last 19 years on different topics and this year they selected the key messages from the Masnavi of Maulana Rumi. “Rumi’s endless wisdom is a source of inspiration for both the East and the West.”

He maintained that Maulana Rumi urged the people not to give up at any stage of life and continue the struggle for achievement of their goals. One of the Rumi’s prominent messages is that a human being is not an insignificant creature and that every person has a unique importance in this universe, he added. “Maulana Rumi also advised people to be happy and content in both good and bad days.”

Director of the Quaid-e-Azam Academy Khawaja Razi Haider, the chief patron of the Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum Haroon Qasim, Dr. Babar Saeed Khan, Dr. MAzhar Abbas and others also spoke.