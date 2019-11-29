close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Bilawal Bhutto says students' spirit of activism "truly inspiring"

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the new generation of students for their spirit of activism by describing it as 'truly inspiring'.

"The PPP has always supported Student unions. The restoration of student unions by SMBB was purposely undone to depoliticize society. Today students are marching in the #StudentSolidarityMarch for the restoration of unions, implementation of right to education, 1/2," he tweeted. 

"End to privatization of public universities, implementation of sexual harassment legislation, right to student housing & the demilitarization of campuses. The spirit of activism and yearning for peaceful democratic process from a new generation of students is truly inspiring. 2/2," he tweeted. 

Thousands of Pakistanis across the country are taking to the roads to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarization of campuses and increasing the education budget to 10 percent. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan