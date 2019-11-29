IHC judges to be interviewed before being appointed

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the parliamentary committee on Friday decided to conduct interviews of nominated judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) before appointing them.

It was decided by members of the parliamentary committee to interview judges whose names were in consideration for appointment at the high court.

The committee decided that rules and regulations regarding the appointment of judges will be amended.

Any judge who is asked to show up for an interview but doesn't do so will have his nomination cancelled.