Chaudhry Shujaat slams Indian media, says nation direly needs General Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain slammed the Indian media on Wednesday and hailed Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The PML-Q chief said that General Bajwa was a capable general and that the appointment of the army chief was done through an organised process.

He slammed Indian media for meddling in Pakistan's political affairs.

"The Indian media has targeted Pakistan Army, our judiciary and government," he said. "This is Pakistan's internal issue, India or any other country has no involvement with it."

Shujaat said that the entire nation stood with the armed forces and that if India ever tried any misadventure, it would have to pay a very heavy cost for it.

"General Bajwa has defeated all conspiracies against the country," he said. "Pakistan Army has the capability to defend the nation."

Shujaat said that he fully supported the prime minister's decision to grant General Bajwa an extension in tenure as the army chief.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the case regarding the extension in service of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The three-member bench of the highest court is headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and includes Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The federal law minister Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post on Tuesday after the court took up the case, in order to represent the army chief, submitted his power of attorney on arrival to the courtroom today.