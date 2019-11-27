Pakistan Navy launches indigenously-designed FAC (M)-4 at Karachi Shipyard event

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Navy held the launching ceremony of Pakistan's first indigenously-designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) — or FAC (M)-4 — at the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) in the metropolis' West Wharf, the director-general of the Navy's public relations said in a statement issued Wednesday.

According to the Navy's statement, Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal was the event's chief guest.

A state-of-the-art, multi-mission vessel, the FAC (M)-4 is 63-metre long and has a displacement of over 560 tons. It is propelled by four shafts, has 30-knot speed, and will be equipped with indigenously-developed, anti-ship missiles and sensors.

The vessel has been indigenously-designed by Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC), the statement added.

Addressing the event, Jalal, the defence minister, congratulated the Pakistan Navy, MTC, and the KS&EW for the remarkable achievement towards the national goal of indigenisation and self-reliance.

She said the KS&EW is one of the few public sector industries, which have made remarkable turnaround in the last decade and transformed into a sustainable profit generating entity of the Ministry of Defence Production.

Jalal added that in view of future economic growth of the country, the ministry is vigorously pursuing establishment of new shipyards.

She noted that this Missile Craft will effectively safeguard the sea frontiers of the country.

Earlier, KS&EW Managing Director Rear Admiral Ather Saleem thanked the MoDP and the Pakistan Navy for their continued support.

He added that during the recent years, the KS&EW has completed various projects at par with international quality standards. As a result, the Pakistan Navy has reposed its confidence in the Karachi Shipyard by awarding construction contracts for MILGEM Class ships, HANGOR class submarines, and Bollard Tugs.

Construction of both Tugs has commenced while preparations for construction of MILGEM Class ships and HANGOR class submarines are progressing as per plan, he said, assuring at the same time that the KS&EW is committed to complete all these challenging projects on time, within allocated budget, and while meeting international quality standard.

The ceremony was attended by large number high ranking officials and dignitaries from federal and provisional governments, the Pakistan Navy, and KS&EW.