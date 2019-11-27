Climate conclave meets to discuss Pakistan's agenda for upcoming UN conference

ISLAMABAD: In advance of the upcoming Climate Change Conference (COP25), public and private sector representatives met to discuss a wide range of climate change issues faced in Pakistan.

The event was held on Tuesday by Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC) in collaboration with the World Bank, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Coca-Cola, German Red Cross, and Swiss Embassy.

Among the participants and speakers at the event were Advisor to PM on Climate Change, Mr. Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Senator and Chairwoman of the Senate Climate Change Caucus, Ms. Sherry Rehman, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, Ms. Androulla Kaminara, UNDP and World Bank Country Director Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan, in addition to a large number of public and private sector representatives of leading organizations and institutions from all parts of Pakistan.

On the subject of the upcoming Climate Change Conference (COP 25) to be held in Madrid in December 2019, speakers expressed the need for Pakistan to play a leading role in the climate change negotiations and present a solid case for its adaptation and mitigation needs. Sessions held during the Conclave also discussed how Pakistan can contribute positively to chalk out a robust roadmap for global emissions reductions and accelerated climate action at the global level.

The participants reiterated the need to recognize climate change as a human rights issue that calls for an integrated and intersectoral response with the collaboration of all stakeholders at the organizational and individual level, rather than being left to one government department or institution to solve.

The participants also highlighted the extremely important role of the private sector and public-private partnerships in supporting efforts to combat climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.