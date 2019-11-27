Musharraf treason case: Special Court stopped from announcing verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the Special Court from issuing a ruling in the high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

The special court was set to announce the ruling in the treason case tomorrow.

The IHC was hearing petitions filed by former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and the Ministry of Interior to postpone the announcement of the judgement.

In today's hearing, a three-member bench of the high court, comprising of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani first heard the petition filed by the interior ministry.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti represented the government in court. The former president was represented by lawyer Salman Safdar. Justice Minallah first addressed the additional attorney-general in his remarks.

"Is there an official notification about the formation of the special court?" the judge asked, and was told by Bhatti that an official notification in this regard existed. The court also expressed displeasure over the absence of Law Secretary Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman from proceedings.

However, upon a second summon to appear in court, the law secretary arrived in court at around 1:30pm. The court reprimanded the bureaucrat for being late, suggested reports.