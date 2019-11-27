Controversy on General Bajwa extension embarrassing for Pakistan Army: Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib

KARACHI: Controversy surrounding the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is a matter of embarrassment for the army, said Defence Analyst Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib.



While speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Sath, the analyst said that the army had no role in the process and the real work was supposed to be done by the bureaucracy.

He added that usually the ministers do not know about such matters and get details from the bureaucrats. He added “that those involved in the process should be held accountable”.

I can tell you that General Bajwa was not interested in extension but the government convinced him after PM Imran Khan’s US visit, the former military officer said.

The COAS has helped the government foreign policy and economic affairs and he also arranged loans from the Middle East to assuage the crippling economy.

When asked about the response of the army chief in Supreme Court, he said the COAS, in his opinion, would tell the court that it is the prerogative of the government and that the civil bureaucracy must be aware of the procedure and the rules and regulations in this regard.