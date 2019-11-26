Opening Musharraf's Pandora's box won't solve country's problems: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Tuesday that opening Musharraf's Pandora's box won't solve Pakistan's problems.

"What is the use of opening Musharraf's Pandora's box? This will not benefit the common man in any way," he said.

He said that stirring the Musharraf issue would not solve the problem of inflation or unemployment.

"If Musharraf's case goes on for even five more years, people won't care," he said. "Will these actions cause the prices of tomatoes to go down?"

Shujaat said that those responsible for inflation and unemployment should be identified and brought to book.

"Those politicians who gave people false hopes should be exposed," he said.

He urged all politicians to play their part in taking Pakistan out of the current mess it was in.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday removed its objections against a plea filed by former president Pervez Musharraf seeking the court’s intervention in stopping the special court from announcing its reserved verdict in the high treason case against the former army chief.

In today’s hearing, LHC’s Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi accepted the petition and sought replies from the federal government and the Ministry of Interior by November 28.

The judge also directed the federal government and related officials to appear before the court on the same date.

Musharraf, in his plea, has appealed to the court that in view of the Supreme Court's verdict, the hearing should be held again. It has also appealed to the court that the notification issued by the special court should also be suspended.

The former president has also appealed to the court that an independent medical board be formed to determine the health of the former president.