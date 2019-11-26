Queen Maxima’s visit to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday appreciated Queen Maxima’s commitment to promote financial inclusion for development and said her visit to Pakistan would provide an added impetus to the ongoing efforts of the government.



He was talking to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development, who called on him here at Prime Minister Office.

The prime minister apprised Queen Maxima of various welfare initiatives taken by the government including the flagship ‘Ehsaas Programme’.

These initiatives, he said, were aimed at promoting financial inclusion especially for women and young people, with the ultimate goal of poverty alleviation, inclusive economic development and women empowerment.

The UNSGSA appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for promoting financial inclusion in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated support for Pakistan’s quest for poverty alleviation and inclusive economic development.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts of prioritising access of women to finance and digitising government payments and procedures, the Queen stressed the need for promotion of Fintech – the use of technology in financial services – while safeguarding privacy and ensuring security and efficiency.