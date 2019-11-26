Hussain Nawaz says will consult reports before talking about father being slow poisoned

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain said on Tuesday that he would address concerns his father was being slow poisoned after he consults medical reports.

Speaking to media about Nawaz's condition, Hussain said he would address concerns about his father being slow poisoned during his jail term in Pakistan when he sees medical reports.

Hussain had demanded a probe a few weeks ago to establish if his father was being slow poisoned in jail.

He said that doctors were working on both diagnosing why Nawaz's platelet count had dropped to a low level and treating the ailment as well.

"Doctors want to end the heavy doses that Nawaz is being provided," he said. "As soon as the steroids' side effects stop, doctors will start a diagnosis of his bone marrow."

He said that Dr Adnan was keeping a check on Nawaz's sugar, blood pressure and heartbeat on a regular basis. He said that Nawaz was being treated at his home in order to avoid the risk of infection.

Hussain said that Nawaz was being provided medicines as well to strengthen his immune system.

The former prime minister was allowed to go abroad for medical treatment after the The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the federal government to remove Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).