Pakistani girl clinches top rank in international figure skating tournament in Austria

Mallak Faisal Zafar, a twelve-year-old Pakistani girl, won an international competition for figure skating in Austria, beating hundreds of other contestants from around the world.

The young girl grabbed the first position in the two-day Basic Novice Girls II category at the 24th International Eiscup Inssbruck 2019.

Zafar stood out among the other participants who were from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria and other countries, bringing immense pride to her own country.

Zafar achieved this remarkable feat by practicing skating since the age of five and now aspires to represent Pakistan at the Winter Olympic Games.

