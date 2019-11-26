PM launches Ehsas Financial Inclusion Strategy initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday launched Financial Inclusion Strategy initiative under the government’s flagship poverty alleviation Ehsas programme.

During the launching ceremony, Queen of Netherlands Maxima, in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishar, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, representatives from the world leading financial partners and officials were present during the ceremony.

Key financial inclusion initiatives under Ehsaas include Ehsaas-Kifalat, ‘One Woman One Bank Account Policy,’ bank accounts for informal workers, Mazdoor ka Ehsaas, access to credit and microcredit for the daily workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that his government was pursuing all policies to lift poor segments of the society through different poverty alleviation programmes including the Financial Inclusion Strategy under the Ehsas programme.

The prime minster also lauded Dr. Sania Nishtar for her devotion and hard work to setup various initiatives under Ehsaas.