LHC admits for hearing Musharraf's petition seeking stay against treason case verdict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday removed its objections against the plea filed by former president Pervez Musharraf seeking the court’s intervention in stopping the special court from announcing its reserved verdict in the high treason case against the former army chief.

During today's hearing LHC’s Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi accepted the petition and sought replies from the federal government and the Ministry of Interior by November 28.

The judge also directed the federal government and related officials to appear before the court on the same date.

Musharraf, in his plea, has appealed to the court that in view of the Supreme Court's verdict, the hearing should be held again. It has also appealed to the court that the notification issued by the special court should also be suspended.

The former president has also appealed to the court that an independent medical board be formed to determine the health of the former president.

On Monday, the court had raised objections against the petition and directed the former president’s lawyer to submit a detailed response today.

The LHC had questioned whether the plea falls under its jurisdiction as the former president is a resident of Islamabad. The court had also said that the case is with the Supreme Court and under the circumstances the petitioner should reach out to the apex court.