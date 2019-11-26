Tariq Khokhar resigns from post as additional attorney general

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Khokar had filed the petition on behalf of the government seeking to postpone the judgement against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the Islamabad High Court.

The former additional attorney general while submitting his resignation said his conscience did not allow him to pursue the high treason case against the former former president.

According to Geo News, Khokar met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the two discussed the Musharraf case.

Khokar was appointed as the additional attorney general last year in July.