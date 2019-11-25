Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be admitted in the hospital on the advice of a leading interventional cardiology professor.

Dr Adnan Khan, Sharif’s physician, said outside the London Bridge Hospital that Professor Simon Redwood of the London Bridge Hospital had recommended hospital admission for the former prime minister to undergo angiogram followed by further intervention.

On Monday afternoon, Nawaz Sharif visited the hospital with his brother Shehbaz Sharif and son Hussain Nawaz.

Dr Adnan, while briefing the media, said that Sharif was attending the hospital on appointment. He had attended the nearby Guy’s hospital last week for blood tests.

Dr Khan said that Professor Simon Redwood is considered as a world authority on cardiac intervention and his recommendations are based on the medical record of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Khan further said: “He went through the whole medical history of Nawaz Sharif and has recommended that Mr Sharif requires cardiac intervention. The doctor has gone through all details of recent critical medical issues faced by Mr Sharif. Professor Redwood believes that Mr Sharif should be admitted in the hospital for procedure.”

Dr Adnan Khan said that all issues related to Mr Sharif’s health need to be addressed. He said Nawaz Sharif will go for PET scan on Thursday.

He said: “Once he has gone through all haematological investigations, we will then have a clear picture of what is required next and what the exact treatment should be.”

Shehbaz Sharif, speaking to media, said that Nawaz Sharif’s treatment will start once the doctors establish the real causes of his illness. Sharif said that he will not respond to comments made by Sheikh Rasheed about the health of former prime minister. “I can only pray for the mental well being of Sheikh Rasheed.”

Nawaz Sharif arrived in London for treatment a week ago after getting permission from the Lahore High Court. The government of Pakistan had said that their own investigation proved that Nawaz Sharif was critically ill and needed urgent treatment. The doctors appointed by the government of Pakistan said that Sharif’s platelets have been dropping unusually, causing risk of cardiac arrest and bleeding.

Since his arrival in London, Sharif has visited hospitals four times and two surgeons have visited at the Avenfield apartments.