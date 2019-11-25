Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed Chief of General Staff: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced major appointments and postings on Monday, according to which Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed Chief of General Staff.



According to the ISPR, two major generals have been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Generals.

Major General Muhammad Saeed has also been promoted to the rank of Lt General and appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

According to the ISPR, following postings and appointments have been made.

• Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj appointed Director General Strategic Plans Division Force

• Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir appointed Adjutant General

• Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood appointed Commander Mangla Corps

• Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood appointed Commander Peshawar Corps

• Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan appointed Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT)

On Nov 21, the Prime Minister House announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from November 27.

LT Gen Nadeem Raza has earlier served as the Commandant of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Corps Commander Rawalpindi.

