Musharraf treason case: Govt files petition to stop special court from announcing verdict

ISLAMABAD: The federal interior ministry and former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf both submitted pleas in the Islamabad High Court on Monday, requesting it to stop the special court from announcing its reserved verdict in the high treason case against the former army chief.



The special court, constituted to try the former military ruler for high treason, was set to announce its verdict on Nov 28. The IHC will hear the case on Tuesday.

In its plea, the ministry has stated that the accusers to be tried with Pervez Musharraf were not included in the trial. The prosecution team was denotified on Oct 23, but it proceeded with the case on Oct 24 without having an authority in the matter.

It has also been said in the petition that the prosecution team submitted written arguments for which it had no authority.

The special court, without giving the prosecution team a chance to notify, reserved the verdict on November 19 and set the date of November 28 for announcing it.

The ministry said in its petition that the government has power to change the prosecution team and appealed to the IHC to declare null and void the special court's order of Nov 19. It further appealed to stop the court from announcing the final verdict on Nov 28.

Meanwhile, Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar stated in the plea that the former army chief should be treated as per the law, adding that Musharraf was not given the right to defend himself in the case.

Musharraf’s plea mentioned that the decision is contradiction to Article 4 and Article 10A of the Constitution.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president's imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

