NAB files supplementary reference against PPP supremos Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and MPA Faryal Talpur.

In its reference, the anti-corruption watchdog alleged that the funds of a private bank were wrongly used and land was purchased under the name of a benamidar (ostensible owner).

The bureau said that the accused named Mushtaq has a joint account with the former president, adding that according to the bank record, the account was used for the PPP co-chairperson. Funds were also transferred abroad through the same account, the reference alleges.

According to the reference, Rs8.3 billion were withdrawn from the fake accounts and Rs1.2bn were taken out illegally from a private bank’s account. It also says that Rs950 million were then transferred back to Zardari's account for his use.

The reference also alleges that Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani and Mustafa Zulqarnain played a crucial role in the case.