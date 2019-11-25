Taylor Swift's mother cries her heart out as daughter wins big at AMAs

Taylor Swift has taken over the headlines ever since she came out triumphant at the American Music Awards 2019, and while her fans were over the moon, her mother couldn’t be more proud.

The Bad Blood hit maker’s 61-year-old mother Andrea Swift sat at the front row at the star-studded ceremony and could not help but cry her eyes out as her daughter bagged the coveted Artist of the Decade award.

Photos circulating of Andrea show her getting emotional as the singer was reminiscing her musical career with a medley of her most loved songs.

As she ended the performance with Lover, Andrea was spotted bawling away and feeling proud, taking all Swifties out there on an emotional roller-coaster ride.



Taylor’s mother’s presence became all the more special for fans given her current health situation as she battles breast cancer.