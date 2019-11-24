Nation wants to know why Imran hid 23 bank accounts: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Imran had hid 23 bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan and millions of dollars as well.



"He [Imran Khan] should not hide. He should present receipts," said Ahsan. "The nation wants to know why he hid 23 bank accounts from the ECP. He should be held accountable about the millions of dollars he took."

Ahsan said that he who was calling other people thieves and crooks himself turned out to be a corrupt person.

Imran and cabinet to blame for making CPEC controversial: Ahsan Iqbal

"Irresponsible statements from the PTI have already made matters worse," he was quoted as saying. "The government should refrain from giving unverified statistics on CPEC projects."

He said that the government had been wrong in stating that the total amount of loans taken from China were $18 billion. He also said that without a doubt this was not a loan for Pakistan but a relaxation.

"The total amount of loans taken from China amount to $5.8 billion," said Ahsan.

"All energy projects are in the form of investment," he added.