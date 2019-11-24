Ban on issuance of arm licenses lifted in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh government has lifted the ban imposed on issuance of arms licenses in the province.
According to a notification issued in this regard by the Provincial Home Department, the monthly quota of the approving authorities as prescribed under Rule-4.1 of the Sindh Arms Rules-2018 was restored.
The notification further added that only computerized arms licenses of Non-Prohibited Bore (NPB) would be issued as per prescribed monthly quota and subject to fulfillment of all requirements as laid down in the Sindh Arms Act-2013 and the Sindh Arms Rules-2018.
