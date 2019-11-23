Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza to retire on December 7: sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza's constitutional term will end on December 7, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to sources, the ECP chief wrote a letter to the secretary parliamentary affairs to inform him that his constitutional term will expire on December 7 hence the government should take steps to appoint a new chief election commissioner.

"If steps are not taken to appoint a new chief election commissioner then the ECP would become inactive on December 7," stated his letter.

In the letter he also said that two members of the election commission from Sindh and Balochistan had already retired. He warned that in the absence of the chief election commissioner and two members of the commission, the ECP would be unable to take any decision.

"The ECP won't be able to conduct by-elections or local bodies elections,"he stated in the letter.

Sources told Geo News that a deadlock existed between the government and the opposition over the appointment of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan.