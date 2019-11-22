Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa to be made CPEC Authority's chairman

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General (r) Asim Bajwa is to be appointed the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, a summary pertaining to the appointment of Lt Gen (R) Bajwa as the CPEC Authority's chairperson has been sent to the Cabinet Division. The summary was prepared by the Prime Minister's Office.

It is expected that the approval of the summary to appoint Lt Gen (R) Bajwa as the CPEC Authority's head would be given in the Cabinet's upcoming meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday next week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would preside the Cabinet meeting.