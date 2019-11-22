close
Fri Nov 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 22, 2019

COAS installs Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz as Col. Commandant Corps of Engineers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 22, 2019

RISALPUR: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday installed   Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz as the Colonel Commandant Corps of Engineers. 

The army chief visited the Engineers Centre Risalpur today where outgoing colonel commandant Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired) and large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event.

"During the event, the army chief heaped praise on the Corps of Engineers in operations, during natural calamities and for nation building projects," read a press release from the ISPR. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan