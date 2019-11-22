COAS installs Lt. Gen. Moazzam Ejaz as Col. Commandant Corps of Engineers

RISALPUR: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday installed Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz as the Colonel Commandant Corps of Engineers.



The army chief visited the Engineers Centre Risalpur today where outgoing colonel commandant Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired) and large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event.

"During the event, the army chief heaped praise on the Corps of Engineers in operations, during natural calamities and for nation building projects," read a press release from the ISPR.