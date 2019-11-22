close
Fri Nov 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 22, 2019

Sindh High Court acquits man accused of killing MQM MPA Manzar Imam

Photo: Files

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday acquitted a man who was accused of murdering the Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM)  MPA Manzar Imam.

The accused Muhammad Ashiq filed an appeal  after the  Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)  awarded him a death sentence.

The court said that prosecution was not able to provide substantial evidence to uphold charges against the accused.

It should be noted that Ashiq and four others were charged with murder and sentenced to death by the ATC.

Manzar Imam along with his gunman and driver were killed in Orangi Town, Karachi in 2013. 

