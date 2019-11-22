PML-N reacts to PM Imran's speech, calls him a 'mental patient'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out Prime Minister Imran, referring to him as a 'mental patient' after he delivered a scathing speech against Nawaz Sharif earlier today (Friday).

Speaking to media, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a case should be registered against the prime minister for making provocative speeches.

She said that it had been confirmed by the prime minister's speech today that he was a 'mental patient'.

"We're convinced Imran Khan is a mental patient," she said. "He should get himself a medical examination."

She said that it was fortunate that Shehbaz Sharif was being compared to Nelson Mandela. The PML-N representative said that the prime minister had nothing to show for after five years of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and one year in power at the federal level.

"The issue here is that the government's performance is zero," she said. "He should have spoken about how the Peshawar BRT cannot be completed even after five years."

Sherry Rehman slams PM, says all he does is parody political rivals

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran for mimicking political rivals by saying that was all the premier was doing these days.

"Imran Khan has destroyed the country and now all he does is mimic his rivals," she said. "He should think before he speak--his words contradict his own stance."

She said that people were unable to find jobs in the country and the prime minister was saying that the economy was stabilising.

"More water comes when it rains, that's natural," she said. "However, there's nothing natural about trains traveling faster than the speed of light."

She said that by increasing prices of wheat, medicines and tomatoes, the government was stealing money from the poor.

PM Imran expresses doubt about Nawaz's illness

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday taunted PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif by wondering whether the latter had been cured by stepping into the plane at once or due to 'London's air'.

The prime minister made those remarks while putting the foundation stone for a hospital in Mianwali — his political constituency.

While, talking about his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif, the PM said that when he saw the former premier climbing the stairs of the plane he remembered the doctors’ reports.

The prime minister said that in the reports it was written that "the patient had heart problems, kidney problems, high sugar and if the patient is not allowed to go abroad then he will be 'gone' [forever]."

PM Imran wondered if Sharif's recovery owes to the luxurious plane he travelled in or to the London climate. He said that he seeks clarity on the issue and that the matter needs to be investigated.

"After seeing him climb the stairs of the airplane, I once again looked at the medical reports," he said. "The reports said that his heart was also in a bad condition, his kidneys were also not well and he had diabetes. I said to myself 'God is great'," he added.