Fri Nov 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 22, 2019

Lahore: Soon-to-be-bride shot dead in Gulberg

LAHORE: Unidentified persons shot dead a girl on Lahore's Gurumangat Road in Gulberg police limits Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Hira, who was to marry three days later.

According to details, few armed men entered the house and took away the girl with them and shot her dead from some distance of her house.

They also tortured her father when he tried to stop them.

The police said that the they snatched the jewelry, she was wearing.

The case is registered and further investigations are underway while the police have also seized the mobile phone of the victim.

