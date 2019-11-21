PM Imran, Trump discuss bilateral relations over telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump discussed regional matters and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the USA in a telephonic conversation on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the premier and Trump discussed the release of western hostages held by the Taliban.

The prime minister told President Trump that the release of the hostages was a positive development. He said that Pakistan was happy that the released prisoners were safe and free.

Pakistan facilitated release of western hostages: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan facilitated the release of western hostages by the Afghan Taliban.

In a series of tweets, the PM had said, "Pak welcomes release of Kevin King & Timothy Weeks in Afghanistan. We appreciate steps taken by all involved to make it possible."

The premier had said that as part of the international community's initiative on working to bring peace and end the suffering of the Afghan people, Islamabad fully supported the decision.

The prime minister had also said that Pakistan facilitated the release as part of its policy of supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict.

"We hope this step gives a boost of confidence to all parties involved to re-engage in the peace process. Pakistan remains committed to facilitating this peace process," PM Imran added.