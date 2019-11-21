Nawaz's recovery can take a few months' time: Dr Adnan

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cannot recover overnight, it may take him a few months to heal, said his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

Speaking to media, Dr Adnan said that Nawaz's treatment would resume from where it was stopped for his travel abroad.

He said that Nawaz's appointments for the coming days had been booked. According to Dr Adnan, the former prime minister's PED scan will be conducted next week.

Dr Adnan said that doctors were of the view that the dose of steroids being given to the former prime minister should be reduced and then stopped completely.

"Nawaz's health is the same for now, it will take some time for him to recover," he said. "He can't heal overnight."

Dr Adnan said that Nawaz was being provided all medical facilities at his son's house where he was staying.

He said that Nawaz was being treated as per his medical reports.

Nawaz admitted to Guy's Hospital in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met doctors on Wednesday after he arrived in London via an air ambulance for medical treatment late on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif to Guy's hospital today for check-up, along with Hasan and Hussain Nawaz.

An appointment was made at a private hospital where all family members will visit the ailing former prime minister.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) in an air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre after a stopover in Doha, Qatar.