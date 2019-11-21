CM Murad denies meeting alleged target killer

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday denied meeting alleged target killer Yousuf aka 'Thailay Wala'.

The latest statement by the alleged target killer has placed Sindh Government and Sindh Police almost at a path of confrontation with each other.

Suspect Yousuf, who is accused of murdering 96 people, claimed that he met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. However, the Sindh chief minister denied his statement and said that it was a conspiracy against him.

DIG East Karachi initiates investigation regarding Yousuf's statement

A meeting of a committee formed to probe Yousuf's statement was held at the DIG East Karachi's office. The meeting was presided by DIG Amir Farooqi.

Sources claimed that a probe was underway to determine how the suspect took the chief minister's name and who told him to do so.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar on Wednesday also refuted allegations against him by the same accused.

"We do not have any ties with each other neither do I know the accused,” he said.

Yousuf ‘Thailay Wala’ in his testimony had said Farooq Sattar provided him with shelter for a month while he was on the run.