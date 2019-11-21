Fazl claims he was offered Senate chairman post

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that he was bribed by various offers including the post of Senate chairman.

Fazl claimed that he was told 'to leave his seat' and he could return to the parliament as an elected member from Dera Ismail Khan.

"You don't know what offers they made me," he said, referring to the government. "I was told to leave my seat [at the dharna] and I could get re-elected to the assembly from Dera Ismail Khan," he claimed.

Fazl said that he was offered to become the governor of Balochistan or form his government in the province.

"I was also offered the post of Senate chairman," he claimed. "I thought all the offers being made to me were belittling."

He called on the election commissioner to decide the PTI's foreign funding case before his retirement and called on the terms of all chief election commissioners to be extended.

Rahbar Committee calls off countrywide protests

The opposition's Rahbar Committee on Tuesday announced an end to blocking highways which was part of the JUI-F's Plan B.

The announcement was made by Akram Durrani after a meeting of the opposition committee.

"The committee has decided to open highways across the country," said Durrani, who is Rahbar Committee's convener.

Durrani said that the opposition committee had also decided to call an All Parties Conference (APC).

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold talks with leaders of other opposition parties to decide the date of the conference," he said.