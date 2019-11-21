PM Imran approves Lt Gen Nadeem Raza's appointment as CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the PM House said on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Prime Minister Office, Lt.Gen. Nadeem Raza's appointment to the new post will take effect from November 27.

The press release from the PM Office stated that the notification regarding General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension as army chief was issued on August 19.

Currently, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat is serving as the CJCSC and is set to retire on November 28, 2019.



Lt.Gen. Nadeem Raza has previously served as Corps Commander Rawalpindi and Pakistan Military Academy's Commandant.