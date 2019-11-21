PML-N wants ECP to decide foreign funding case against PTI quickly

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday demanded a quick decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal spoke to media at a press conference where he said that the case pertaining to foreign funding against the PTI since the past five years should be decided early.

Iqbal lashed out at the PTI saying that its representatives have said in court that there should be a ban on the reporting of the case.

"The difference between the claims made by the government and reality is the same as the difference between Rs17/kg and Rs300/kg tomatoes' prices," he said.

Iqbal said that the current leadership should be sent home and a genuine one in its place should be brought in to manage the affairs of the country.

He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the premier had no idea about running a country.

"Since the past 22 years, Imran Khan has been making a fool out of people," he said. "He didn't have a plan on how to manage the affairs of the economy in the first place."

Iqbal accused the prime minister of bowing to the will of the IMF, stating that the international money lender had given him Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's name and he appointed him advisor.

"Where is your economic team?" he asked.

ECP approves daily hearings of the case

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Raza on Thursday gave the go-ahead for daily hearings of the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A day earlier, the opposition parties' Rahbar Committee had requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct daily hearings of the case before the chief election commissioner completes his tenure next month.

According to Geo News, the chief election commissioner and member Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa granted the request.

The ECP, as per sources, has directed the scrutiny committee to wrap up the foreign funding case "as early as possible".

The Rahbar Committee contended in the memorandum signed by its members that the foreign funding case against PTI had been pending before the ECP for the last five years and that the tenure of the office of the chief election commissioner and members would come to an end next month.