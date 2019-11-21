7 PhD students from Pakistan awarded scholarships in UK

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria awarded Edith Evelyn Wali Muhammad Trust Scholarships for 2019 to seven Ph.D students from Pakistan, currently enrolled in various academic disciplines of S&T at University of Westminster, University of Manchester, Imperial College, UCL and King’s College.



The award ceremony took place at the High Commission.

The award winners were Syed Ibrahim Ghazanavi, Muhammad Zubair, Jaweria Amjad, Muhammad Zaid Hameed, Bushra Kanwal, Natasha Jafri and Syed Waqas Arif.