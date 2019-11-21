close
Thu Nov 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2019

7 PhD students from Pakistan awarded scholarships in UK

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 21, 2019

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria awarded Edith Evelyn Wali Muhammad Trust Scholarships for 2019 to seven Ph.D students from Pakistan, currently enrolled in various academic disciplines of S&T at University of Westminster, University of Manchester, Imperial College, UCL and King’s College.

The award ceremony took place at the High Commission.

The award winners were Syed Ibrahim Ghazanavi, Muhammad Zubair, Jaweria Amjad, Muhammad Zaid Hameed, Bushra Kanwal, Natasha Jafri and Syed Waqas Arif.

Latest News

More From Pakistan